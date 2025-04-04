Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 646,628 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $318,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVYO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Klaviyo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.78 and a beta of 0.86. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Klaviyo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $64,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,126,246 shares of company stock valued at $69,799,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

