Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 7,610,709 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,555,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $307,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,574,011 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $238,906,000 after buying an additional 3,632,502 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,464,151 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,757,000 after buying an additional 961,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $36,341,000 after buying an additional 609,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

