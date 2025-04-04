Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ADMA Biologics worth $312,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $6,606,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.45 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

