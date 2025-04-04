Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.84% of Simmons First National worth $329,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

