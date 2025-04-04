Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.17% of AST SpaceMobile worth $316,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 667.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

