Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Innospec worth $350,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $133.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,668.30. This trade represents a 25.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

