Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 69,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.35% of Oceaneering International worth $325,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,869,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

