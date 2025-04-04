Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,476,423 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Braze worth $354,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,489,000 after buying an additional 1,075,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Braze by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after buying an additional 279,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 18.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after buying an additional 229,660 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after purchasing an additional 129,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,150.40. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $169,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,463.68. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,111. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BRZE opened at $32.74 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

