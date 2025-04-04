Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 29,714 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,275,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.04% of Envista worth $333,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Envista by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 526,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 248,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Envista Trading Down 8.1 %

Envista stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.