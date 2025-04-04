Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 3,156 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PriceSmart worth $315,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.84. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,503.47. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

