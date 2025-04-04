Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 6,544 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $342,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $96.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 81.15%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

