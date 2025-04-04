Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,955,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.02% of Helmerich & Payne worth $350,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after buying an additional 329,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,121,000 after buying an additional 327,374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 151,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 129,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

