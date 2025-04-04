Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.81% of Independent Bank worth $322,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $57.34 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

