Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.25% of Construction Partners worth $308,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

