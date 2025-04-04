Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 421,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $325,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 484.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,776,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $5,395,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 17.4 %

HBI stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.