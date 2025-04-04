Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 181,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.82% of CAE worth $310,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CAE by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CAE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

