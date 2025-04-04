Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 903,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $349,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in TELUS by 25.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TU opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 226.53%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

