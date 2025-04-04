Vanguard Group Inc. Has $304.84 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,726,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of McGrath RentCorp worth $304,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,175. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $107.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.35. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.