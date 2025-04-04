Vanguard Group Inc. Has $307.14 Million Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 180.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.15% of Trump Media & Technology Group worth $307,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DJT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

In related news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

