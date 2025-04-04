Vanguard Group Inc. Has $307.24 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,681,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atkore worth $307,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,263 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Loop Capital cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

