Vanguard Group Inc. Has $307.71 Million Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.50% of ACV Auctions worth $307,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,411 shares of company stock worth $6,776,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.