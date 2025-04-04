Vanguard Group Inc. Has $320.32 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.64% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $320,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 405.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 152,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 58,165 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

