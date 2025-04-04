Vanguard Group Inc. Has $322.80 Million Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,251,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Energizer worth $322,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ENR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

