Vanguard Group Inc. Has $329 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.62% of Bank of Hawaii worth $329,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,897,000 after purchasing an additional 106,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,955,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 127,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 6.5 %

BOH stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

