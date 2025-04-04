Vanguard Group Inc. Has $341.34 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Howard Hughes worth $341,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 225.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 337,514 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 219,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.47.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.