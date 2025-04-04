Vanguard Group Inc. Has $347.55 Million Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,980,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 57,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.64% of Yelp worth $347,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,229 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after buying an additional 64,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,585 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 543,698 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Yelp by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 507,990 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,445.88. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,198.50. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

