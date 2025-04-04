Vanguard Group Inc. Has $348.58 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 78,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $348,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

