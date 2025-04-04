Vanguard Group Inc. Has $352.11 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Acadia Healthcare worth $352,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,329,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,729.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ACHC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.95.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

