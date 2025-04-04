Vanguard Group Inc. Has $354.97 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of OSI Systems worth $354,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $443,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $180.31 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

