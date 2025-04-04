Vanguard Group Inc. Has $357.11 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,848,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bread Financial worth $357,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,393,000 after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

Bread Financial Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.