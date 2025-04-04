Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,724,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.90% of InvenTrust Properties worth $323,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

IVT stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

