Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $321,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,919,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,188.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 249,951 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2668 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

