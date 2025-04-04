Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,052,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of YETI worth $310,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in YETI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,557,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $29.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

