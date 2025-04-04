Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of FirstService worth $325,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.06.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.