Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,793,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.08% of Curbline Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CURB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,977,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

CURB opened at $24.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

