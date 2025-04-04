Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 14,181 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,643,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $314,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

