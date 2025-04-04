Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 143,773 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,481,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.33% of DoubleVerify worth $335,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

