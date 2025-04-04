Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 295,301 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.75% of Full Truck Alliance worth $313,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,080 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $4,218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 155,834 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 318.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 125,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $12.56 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

