Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 36,406 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $360,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 309.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 58,386 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Shares of SXT opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

