Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 764,900 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.14% of QuidelOrtho worth $303,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,115,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 469,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

