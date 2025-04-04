Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.51% of M/I Homes worth $350,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.98. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.57 and a 12-month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

