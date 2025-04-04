Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 115,548 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,462,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TTM Technologies worth $333,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.