Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 16,808 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of PENN Entertainment worth $324,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.