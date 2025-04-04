Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 209,314 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $335,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

