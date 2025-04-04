Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 7,948,694 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,979,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,948,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.99% of Medical Properties Trust worth $331,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 321,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 475,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE MPW opened at $5.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

