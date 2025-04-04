Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,098,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 930,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wendy’s worth $343,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy's Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

