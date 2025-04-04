Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 463,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Veracyte worth $325,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 33.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Veracyte by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Shares of VCYT opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 2.03. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

