Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Vericel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,187.50. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,759.94. The trade was a 76.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.66. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

