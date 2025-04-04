Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stake Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,454,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,847,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,180 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In other news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 3,908 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $242,256.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,759.94. The trade was a 76.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 724.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

