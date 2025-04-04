Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,858,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,927,000 after buying an additional 137,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 253,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex by 36.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 363,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $60.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 199.11, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

